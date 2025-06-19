Company to pay $330K after Edmonton worker trapped in smokehouse, dies in 92 C heat

Sofina Foods pleaded guilty in the death of an Edmonton worker who became trapped inside a smokehouse in March 2023.

A commercial food processing company has been ordered to pay $330,000 after one of its workers became trapped in a smokehouse in Edmonton and died.

Ontario-based Sofina Foods Inc. was directed by a judge Thursday to put the money toward a workplace training program.

Justice Michele Collinson told court it needed to be a significant penalty to match the gravity of what happened, but said, “There is no amount of money, or any sentence, that can make up for the loss of life.”

Collinson noted there were mitigating factors, including the company paying the mortgage for the victim’s family and arranging to continue their health and dental coverage.

Including other benefits, court heard the company spent $500,000 to help the family.

The decision comes a day after Sofina pleaded guilty to one workplace safety violation while the remaining 25 other charges against the company were withdrawn.

Sofina was charged after 32-year-old Samir Subedi died in March 2023.

Court heard he had gone to check the temperature of the gas-fired smokehouse, which had been loaded the night before with meat.

Due to problems with the door’s safety mechanisms, Subedi became trapped in the smokehouse as the temperature soared to 92 C, and he died of heat exposure.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2025.

Lisa Johnson, The Canadian Press