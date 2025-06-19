‘Do not come here’ warns N.L. official as crews battle wildfire

A Newfoundland flag flies in the wind in Rocky Harbour, N.L., on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Houses in the central Newfoundland and Labrador town of Badger are safe Thursday morning, even as a wildfire burns just a few hundred metres away from the community.

Badger’s town council wrote in an update Thursday morning there was “no risk to any properties” inside the community. Residents of the community had evacuated Wednesday night following a precautionary order from Premier John Hogan.

The town council wrote that members of the community fire department, as well as the RCMP, are patrolling the community throughout the day.

“If you do not have to be near the town of Badger, do not come here,” Chris Tibbs, the MHA who represents the area and neighbouring communities in Newfoundland and Labrador’s House of Assembly, told his constituents in a Facebook video just after noon on Thursday. “We have a heavy RCMP presence on the highway, and it’s essential personnel only at this time.”

“Do not hamper the operations today by coming here if you do not need to.”

Lisa Dempster, the province’s forestry minister, told constituents in an update on Facebook Thursday morning that although the fire didn’t grow overnight, officials still needed to see more positive news throughout the day before they could consider lifting the evacuation order.

“No perimeter growth overnight. That’s wonderful news, but the fire is still very hot, and they still have a lot of work to do today,” she wrote.

Tibbs, who is helping the town’s fire department, said there was some improvement in the weather Thursday.

After ordering Wednesday’s evacuation, Premier John Hogan travelled to the Joe Byrne Arena in Grand Falls-Windsor, the registration point for Badger evacuees, and spoke with some of the red cross personnel.

“In an emergency you can be sure Newfoundlanders and Labradorians are there to help in any way they can,” he wrote on Facebook.

“The response in Grand Falls-Windsor and surrounding towns to assist evacuees was incredible and I thank them for their quick action and continued support of their neighbours.”

Officials believe the fire broke out Tuesday evening after a lightning strike. It’s grown to 650 hectares in size.