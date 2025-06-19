Witness who encountered mom of missing Montreal toddler speaks out

Claire Bell, 3, seen here moments after being found following a four-day search. (Source: Courtesy/Noovo Info)

The mother of a three-year-old Montreal girl who was found alive after going missing for four days pulled up to a farm in eastern Ontario the day she reported her daughter missing and was “confused” and “rambling,” according to witnesses.

Noovo Info spoke with one of them, who called 911 after later learning that the toddler was the subject of a vast search operation spanning two provinces.

The witness and his mother encountered the girl’s mother, 34-year-old Rachel-Ella Todd, Sunday when she drove up to their farm in St. Albert, Ont. and acted in a strange manner, he said. The witness spoke to Noovo Info on the condition of anonymity because of recent criticism of his family in recent days on social media.

Their farm is about two kilometres from the location where the missing child was found Wednesday afternoon alone on the side of Highway 417 after being spotted by a police drone.

The mother acted in a strange way the day of the encounter, the witness said, but he did not pay much attention to it, adding that he sometimes encounters “odd people.”

It was only several days later — Wednesday morning — that the witness contacted police after seeing a post circulating on Facebook about the missing child and her mother.

“We don’t spend our days in front of the television,” he said in an interview.

Police announced Wednesday morning that they had spoken to a farmer, describing her as an important witness in the case.

‘There should have been an Amber Alert,’ witness says

The witness said Thursday that authorities should have issued an Amber Alert.

“There should have been an Amber Alert for Quebec and Ontario. We would have acted much faster! We don’t care about the criteria, they should have issued it,” he said.

There have been several comments on social media about his and his mother’s involvement in the case, he said, with some calling him a hero, while others argue he didn’t act quickly enough. He emphasizes, however, that the important thing for him and his mother is that the child was found safe and sound.

Quebec provincial police have previously said the case didn’t warrant an Amber Alert since it does not meet the necessary criteria of suspected abduction.

An Amber Alert is only issued when all three of the following criteria are met:

The police have reason to believe that the missing child (someone under 18 years of age) has been abducted;

The police have reason to believe that the physical safety or the life of the child is in serious danger;

The police have information that may help locate the child, the suspect and/or the suspect’s vehicle.

‘It’s almost a miracle’ girl was found

Still, many are praising the work of police officers on both sides of the border, including Nancy Duncan, director of operations at the Missing Children’s Network.

“The fact that we got this outcome after four days is — I want to almost say it’s almost a miracle. We were ecstatic, and it’s what we all hoped for,” she said in an interview Thursday.

Nancy Duncan Nancy Duncan, director of operations at the Missing Children's Network. (CTV News)

More than 150 police officers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were part of the search involving helicopters, drones and ground search crews across a vast area spanning two provinces.

Duncan, who has been at the network for 20 years, said the police’s efforts were nothing short of “extraordinary.”

“It’s hard. It’s not something that everybody can do, and they have a certain sense of empathy in keeping the family as the priority, and the child, so it’s quite nice to see,” she said in an interview.

The girl’s father, Matthew Bell, reacted on Instagram Wednesday night, thanking those who helped find his daughter.

“Thank you for everyone’s help. [sic] Please allow me and my family to take this time with our girl,” he posted.

While the young girl recovers from the ordeal, her mother remains behind bars after being charged with child abandonment.

She is scheduled to return to court Friday to set a date for a bail hearing, likely next week.

CTV News has reached out to the SQ for an update on the investigation.

This is a developing story that will be updated.