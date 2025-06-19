Nova Scotia offering cash reward for information about missing children

Lilly Sullivan, 6, and Jack Sullivan, 4, are pictured. The siblings were reported missing from Lansdowne Station, N.S., on May 2, 2025. (Nova Scotia Department of Justice)

A cash reward is now being offered for information about the disappearance of two young children in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County.

The Nova Scotia government said Thursday the disappearance of Lilly and Jack Sullivan has been added to its Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information in certain cases.

Lilly, 6, and Jack, 4, were reported missing on May 2 after their family said they couldn’t find the children in their home or on their property in Lansdowne Station, N.S.

The children’s mother and stepfather told police they last saw Lilly inside the home and could hear Jack that morning. It is believed the children may have wandered into the woods, but there has been no sign of them since they were reported missing almost seven weeks ago.

Police have confirmed Lilly and Jack were with family members the afternoon of May 1.

“The disappearance of Jack and Lilly Sullivan is felt across the province and beyond, and my heart goes out to the family, the community and everyone who has been working to find these children since Day 1,” said Nova Scotia Attorney General and Justice Minister Becky Druhan in a news release.

“Police and investigators are working tirelessly to find answers, and I urge anyone with information to please share this with the RCMP as soon as possible.”

The province said the reward amount will be based on the investigative value of the information provided.

“Anyone with information regarding this crime should call the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090,” said the province in a news release.

“People who come forward with information must provide their name and contact information and may be called to testify in court. All calls will be recorded.”

Anyone with information about the case who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Lilly is described as four-feet-tall and 60 pounds. She has light brown hair and hazel eyes. It is believed she was wearing a pink Barbie top, pink rubber boots with a rainbow print, and carrying a cream-coloured backpack with a strawberry print.

Jack is described as three-foot-six and 40 pounds. He has dark blond hair and hazel eyes. It is believed he was wearing a pull-up diaper, black Under Armour jogging pants, and blue rubber boots with a dinosaur print.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page