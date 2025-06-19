Rainfall warnings and severe thunderstorm watches in place for Ontario and Quebec

Areas of Ontario and Quebec have rainfall warnings on June 19, 2025. (Pexels)

Ontario and Quebec have rainfall warnings in effect on Thursday, with heavy precipitation and thunderstorms expected in some areas, according to Environment Canada.

Environment Canada noted that rainfall warnings are issued when “significant rainfall” is expected.

In Ontario, the rainfall warnings cover communities north of the Toronto area and Orillia, as well as outside Ottawa. For instance, the area covering Parry Sound, Rosseau and Killbear Provincial Park is expected to see between 40 and 60 millimetres of rainfall that will continue through the afternoon.

“Rain, at times heavy, and possible embedded thunderstorms are expected to taper to showers later today,” reads the warning on Environment Canada’s website as of 3:22 a.m. EDT Thursday.

The government advises people to contact their local conservation authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources office for information on potential flooding or visit the province’s webpage on floods.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible,” according to Environment Canada.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

In Quebec, numerous areas outside of Montreal and Quebec City have rainfall warnings.

For instance, the municipality of Saint-Donat and the Mont-Tremblant Park area could receive between 40 and 60 mm of rainfall until Thursday night.