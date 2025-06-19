Territorial Liberals hold leadership convention to replace Yukon premier

Yukon Liberal Party candidate Doris Bill, left, and Mike Pemberton are shown in this combination handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Yukon Liberal Party *MANDATORY CREDIT*

WHITEHORSE — The Yukon Liberal Party will choose its next leader today and he or she will also become the territory’s 11th premier.

A leadership convention is being held in Whitehorse where more than 1,000 eligible party members can vote for either Doris Bill, a former Kwanlin Dun First Nation chief, or local businessman Mike Pemberton.

They are running to replace outgoing Premier Ranj Pillai who announced earlier this year that he would not be seeking re-election and would step down after his successor was chosen.

Eligible voters will be using a ranked preferential ballot and the candidate who receives 50 per cent plus one of the total number of votes will be declared the winner.

The next territorial election must be held on or before Nov. 3.

The Liberals hold a minority government in Yukon with eight of the 19 available seats in the legislature.