Manitoba RCMP investigating ‘targeted’ double homicide

An area in Victoria Beach, Man., is blocked off by police tape as officers investigate a double homicide on June 20, 2025. (Harrison Shin/CTV News)

The Manitoba RCMP is investigating a double homicide in Victoria Beach, which officers believe was a targeted attack.

Around 2 a.m. on Friday, Mounties received a call about a shooting on Victoria Beach’s Hampton Road. When officers got to the scene, they found the bodies of a 29-year-old Winnipeg man and a 41-year-old Victoria Beach woman.

Officers said the suspect, who was reportedly driving a white truck, fled south on Highway 59 before police got to the scene.

Victoria Beach A map shows the location of Victoria Beach, Man. (CTV News Winnipeg)

RCMP said in a Friday afternoon news conference that the victims were known to police and were killed in or near a secondary cottage at the site.

Police continue to investigate and said risk to public safety is low.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 204-367-8728 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.