Mike Pemberton wins Yukon Liberal leadership race, will be next premier

Yukon Liberal Party Leader and premier-designate Mike Pemberton

WHITEHORSE — WHITEHORSE -- Mike Pemberton has been named the new leader of the Yukon Liberal Party and will be the territory’s 11th premier.

A local businessman and longtime party insider, Pemberton won the leadership race by 13 votes over former Kwanlin Dun First Nation Chief Doris Bill.

Pemberton told supporters gathered Thursday night at the party’s convention in Whitehorse that they have an opportunity to build on eight years of strong leadership and First Nations partnerships.

“(It’s) an opportunity to grow together, to grow our party, to show our strong track record of economic growth, our commitment to public safety, affordability and the well-being of all communities, big and small,” he said.

No date has been set for when Pemberton will be sworn in as premier but he will have little time to make his mark before he is running in the next territorial election.

That election must take place on or before Nov. 3 and Pemberton has previously told The Canadian Press that he would likely call it before that deadline.

In his acceptance speech Thursday he said there was “hard work and new challenges ahead.”

“I commit to having genuine conversations with Yukoners across the territory, and building a platform that not only reflects Yukoners’ wants and needs, but inspires them as well,” he said.

Pemberton is chair of the Yukon branch of the federal Liberal party and was vice-president of the territorial party before stepping aside to run for leader.

He will replace outgoing Premier Ranj Pillai who announced earlier this year that he would not be seeking re-election and would step down after his successor was chosen.

The party said 873 ballots were cast at the leadership convention, with Pemberton getting 442 votes, 429 people voting for Bill, and two ballots being spoiled.

Following the votes being announced, Bill said she was disappointed.

“I really tried to reach out across the Yukon, because I believe that it’s Yukoners that should vote for their leader,” she said.

Had she won, Bill would have been Yukon’s first Indigenous premier and first to be born in the territory.

She said she hopes that can still be achieved by someone.

“I hope someday. You know, this may have been the closest we’ve ever gotten as a people to that particular job,” she said.

The Liberals hold a minority government in Yukon with eight of the 19 available seats in the legislature.

Opposition Yukon Party Leader Currie Dixon congratulated Pemberton on his win and thanked Bill for putting her name forward.

“Making the choice to enter politics is never an easy one. With increased public scrutiny and time away from family, the sacrifices are many, but our democracy requires that dedicated citizens answer the call to serve our communities,” he said in a statement.

By Ashley Joannou and Isabel Ruitenbeek

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2025