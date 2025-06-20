‘Multi-storey building coming down’: Banff rock slide survivor describes deadly incident

A woman, part of a hiking group caught in a deadly rock slide at Banff National Park’s Bow Glacier, says her heart goes out to those who lost loved ones in the incident.

Elisabeth Jackson, one of the survivors of the rock slide, spoke to CTV News at her home in Cochrane, Alta., on Friday.

She said everyone was just hanging out, enjoying the scenery just before the rocks began to fall.

“We were just chit-chatting and I just heard a cracking sound. You automatically know that was rock, but just the sound of it, you knew how big it was.

“I just looked over my left shoulder and saw this whole slab of rock – it looked like a multi-storey building coming down.”

Jackson said when the slab hit the ground, it burst into boulders.

“It was just a blur from there. I just got up and I ran. I knew, seeing that, that there was no way I was going to be able to survive that, so I just got up and I ran.”

The rocks came down on Jackson and her hiking group, visiting the area from Calgary.

One woman in her 70s was killed, with her body being found a short time after the slide. A second victim was found Friday morning.

0 of 21 Deadly rock slide in Banff National Park Emergency crews were called to the scene of the rock slide at Bow Lake trail after one of the hikers activated their transponder to alert authorities about the incident on June 19, 2025. A rock slide, centre, is shown near Bow Glacier Falls north of Lake Louise, Alta. in Banff National Park on Thursday, June 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal A search and rescue helicopter races to the scene of the rock slide at the Bow Lake trail in Banff National Park. The rock slide could be seen from a lookout point along the Icefield Parkway on June 19, 2025. The rock slide occurred at the Bow Lake trail, about two hours west of Calgary and 37 kilometres north of Lake Louise, Alta. A sign is shown close to the scene of a rock slide near Bow Glacier Falls north of Lake Louise, Alta. in Banff National Park on Thursday, June 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal One person died and three were hurt, but rescue crews are still looking for any sign of life among the fallen rocks. Parks Canada personnel, RCMP, firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the scene of the rock slide at the Bow Lake trail in Banff National Park on June 19, 2025. A video, taken by one of the hikers, show a massive plume of dust and a wall of rocks charging down the mountainside. Experts told CTV News the hikers would have had no idea a slide was about to occur. A Calgary hiking group was among those caught in the deadly rock slide on June 19, 2025. In an online post, the group's administrator says one of its members was killed and another was injured. Multiple others were treated at the scene. A helicopter is shown close to the scene of a rock slide near Bow Glacier Falls north of Lake Louise, Alta. in Banff National Park on Thursday, June 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal It took first responders about 50 minutes to reach the remote trail where the rock slide occurred on June 19, 2025. A University of Calgary expert says rock slides are common in regions like the Rockies, but it's rare for anyone to be caught in one. Rescue crews blocked off a section of the Icefields Parkway for a staging area to help the wounded hikers caught in the deadly rock slide. A line of ambulances can be seen waiting to assist the injured hikers caught in a rock slide at the Bow Glacier trail in Banff National Park on June 19, 2025. Parks Canada says it will continue search and rescue operations Friday morning and Bow Lake trail will remain closed. A no fly zone has also been put in place. A STARS helicopter arrives in Calgary carrying a victim of the rock slide to the Foothills Medical Centre on June 19, 2025. One person died and three others taken to hospital after a rockslide near the Bow Lake Glacier, a popular hiking spot in Banff National Park, on June 19, 2025. (Supplied) A rockslide at Bow Glacier Falls in Banff National Park has hit a number of hikers, causing at least one death, CTV has learned. A rockslide at Bow Glacier Falls in Banff National Park has hit a number of hikers, causing at least one death, CTV has learned.

‘Didn’t know how many were hurt’

Jackson says there were a lot of people higher up on the trail than she was.

“I was quite concerned about those people but, in that moment, you can’t help anybody. It was rocky terrain and you just had to run.”

When she’d gotten clear of the rocks and dust cloud, she said she turned around and saw all the people who’d been hurt.

“I just grabbed my backpack and started to help anyone as best I could. I didn’t know how many were hurt. I didn’t know if everyone was accounted for. I didn’t know anything.”

As she made her way back up, Jackson said she saw a man covered in blood who was just mumbling to himself and moaning in pain.

Further up, she described more of the horrific scene.

“I saw a lady wedged between some rocks, somebody unresponsive on top of a boulder and there was just complete panic and people trying to help them.

Authorities say three other hikers were seriously injured at the scene and needed to be airlifted to hospital. Those individuals are now listed in stable condition.

Jackson says the shock of the situation settled in, especially the fact that she was just a short distance away from where someone lost their life, when she was driving home.

“I almost died,” she said. “It takes a while for it to really set in.”

Survivor of Banff rock slide describes ordeal Elisabeth Jackson says she was hiking with a group of about 10 people near the Bow Glacier on June 19, 2025, when a section of rock broke off the cliff above them.

She thanks all the rescuers who came to help and all the hikers who stayed to assist wherever they could.

“Even if they didn’t have a first-aid kit, they were emotional support to the people that were hurt.

“There were a few hugs shared and words between everybody there.

“I really hope they take care of themselves. That was not an easy thing to witness – to be enjoying the day and have that happen.”