‘Multi-storey building coming down’: Banff rock slide survivor describes deadly incident

A woman, part of a hiking group caught in a deadly rock slide at Banff National Park’s Bow Glacier, says her heart goes out to those who lost loved ones in the incident.
Elisabeth Jackson, one of the survivors of the rock slide, spoke to CTV News at her home in Cochrane, Alta., on Friday.
She said everyone was just hanging out, enjoying the scenery just before the rocks began to fall.
“We were just chit-chatting and I just heard a cracking sound. You automatically know that was rock, but just the sound of it, you knew how big it was.
“I just looked over my left shoulder and saw this whole slab of rock – it looked like a multi-storey building coming down.”
Jackson said when the slab hit the ground, it burst into boulders.
“It was just a blur from there. I just got up and I ran. I knew, seeing that, that there was no way I was going to be able to survive that, so I just got up and I ran.”
The rocks came down on Jackson and her hiking group, visiting the area from Calgary.
One woman in her 70s was killed, with her body being found a short time after the slide. A second victim was found Friday morning.
‘Didn’t know how many were hurt’
Jackson says there were a lot of people higher up on the trail than she was.
“I was quite concerned about those people but, in that moment, you can’t help anybody. It was rocky terrain and you just had to run.”
When she’d gotten clear of the rocks and dust cloud, she said she turned around and saw all the people who’d been hurt.
“I just grabbed my backpack and started to help anyone as best I could. I didn’t know how many were hurt. I didn’t know if everyone was accounted for. I didn’t know anything.”
As she made her way back up, Jackson said she saw a man covered in blood who was just mumbling to himself and moaning in pain.
Further up, she described more of the horrific scene.
“I saw a lady wedged between some rocks, somebody unresponsive on top of a boulder and there was just complete panic and people trying to help them.
Authorities say three other hikers were seriously injured at the scene and needed to be airlifted to hospital. Those individuals are now listed in stable condition.
Jackson says the shock of the situation settled in, especially the fact that she was just a short distance away from where someone lost their life, when she was driving home.
“I almost died,” she said. “It takes a while for it to really set in.”
She thanks all the rescuers who came to help and all the hikers who stayed to assist wherever they could.
“Even if they didn’t have a first-aid kit, they were emotional support to the people that were hurt.
“There were a few hugs shared and words between everybody there.
“I really hope they take care of themselves. That was not an easy thing to witness – to be enjoying the day and have that happen.”