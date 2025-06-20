The Canada Strong Pass is now in effect

Castle Mountain at Jasper National Park is shown. Canada Strong Pass is in effect from June 20 to Sept. 2, 2025. (Pexels)

The new Canada Strong Pass, which offers perks including free entry and discounts at the country’s participating museums and national parks, is in effect as of Friday.

Prime Minister Carney announced the initiative earlier this month, saying it’s meant to not only help Canadians save money, but also aims to boost domestic travel in the wake of tensions with the United States.

Registration is not necessary. The discount is automatically applied by showing up at the tourism site or going online, such as for campground reservations.

It’s in effect until Sept. 2.

With files from CTVNews.ca Journalist Daniel Otis