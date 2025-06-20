Residents who fled wildfire in central Newfoundland can return home

A fire is shown burning near Badger, N.L., in this handout photo taken on Tuesday June 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Grand Falls-Windsor Fire Department

ST. JOHN’S — About 700 people who were forced to flee their homes in central Newfoundland because of a wildfire can now go home.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier John Hogan says it has become clear the fire will not jump the river separating Badger, N.L., from the flames.

He told reporters in St. John’s, N.L., that though the fire is still out of control, it is no longer one roaring inferno but a collection of burning hot spots.

Three helicopters and one water bomber will be working to douse the flames all day.

Badger residents were asked to evacuate on Wednesday and drive about 30 kilometres east to Grand Falls-Windsor, where there were meals and cots ready at a local arena.

Hogan says none of the cots was needed because every evacuee found a place to stay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2025.

The Canadian Press