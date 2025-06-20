Two dead in Banff National Park rock slide, RCMP confirm

Two people have died at the scene of a rock slide in Banff National Park, RCMP confirmed.

Parks Canada and RCMP issued a joint statement Friday, saying a second body was recovered in the morning.

The first victim, a 70-year-old woman from Calgary, was found dead at the scene on June 19.

“RCMP are notifying their next of kin and no further information is available at this time,” officials said in a news release.

Three other hikers, flown to hospital from the scene on Thursday, have all been upgraded to stable condition.

0 of 21 Deadly rock slide in Banff National Park Emergency crews were called to the scene of the rock slide at Bow Lake trail after one of the hikers activated their transponder to alert authorities about the incident on June 19, 2025. A rock slide, centre, is shown near Bow Glacier Falls north of Lake Louise, Alta. in Banff National Park on Thursday, June 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal A search and rescue helicopter races to the scene of the rock slide at the Bow Lake trail in Banff National Park. The rock slide could be seen from a lookout point along the Icefield Parkway on June 19, 2025. The rock slide occurred at the Bow Lake trail, about two hours west of Calgary and 37 kilometres north of Lake Louise, Alta. A sign is shown close to the scene of a rock slide near Bow Glacier Falls north of Lake Louise, Alta. in Banff National Park on Thursday, June 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal One person died and three were hurt, but rescue crews are still looking for any sign of life among the fallen rocks. Parks Canada personnel, RCMP, firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the scene of the rock slide at the Bow Lake trail in Banff National Park on June 19, 2025. A video, taken by one of the hikers, show a massive plume of dust and a wall of rocks charging down the mountainside. Experts told CTV News the hikers would have had no idea a slide was about to occur. A Calgary hiking group was among those caught in the deadly rock slide on June 19, 2025. In an online post, the group's administrator says one of its members was killed and another was injured. Multiple others were treated at the scene. A helicopter is shown close to the scene of a rock slide near Bow Glacier Falls north of Lake Louise, Alta. in Banff National Park on Thursday, June 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal It took first responders about 50 minutes to reach the remote trail where the rock slide occurred on June 19, 2025. A University of Calgary expert says rock slides are common in regions like the Rockies, but it's rare for anyone to be caught in one. Rescue crews blocked off a section of the Icefields Parkway for a staging area to help the wounded hikers caught in the deadly rock slide. A line of ambulances can be seen waiting to assist the injured hikers caught in a rock slide at the Bow Glacier trail in Banff National Park on June 19, 2025. Parks Canada says it will continue search and rescue operations Friday morning and Bow Lake trail will remain closed. A no fly zone has also been put in place. A STARS helicopter arrives in Calgary carrying a victim of the rock slide to the Foothills Medical Centre on June 19, 2025. One person died and three others taken to hospital after a rockslide near the Bow Lake Glacier, a popular hiking spot in Banff National Park, on June 19, 2025. (Supplied) A rockslide at Bow Glacier Falls in Banff National Park has hit a number of hikers, causing at least one death, CTV has learned. A rockslide at Bow Glacier Falls in Banff National Park has hit a number of hikers, causing at least one death, CTV has learned.

No one else is reported missing and all of the vehicles parked at the Bow Lake trailhead have been accounted for, officials said in the statement.

“Parks Canada and RCMP extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the two individuals who lost their lives, our hearts are with them. Our thoughts also remain with those in hospital and we hope for their full recovery.”

Bow Glacier Falls remains closed

While some areas, such as Bow Lake and the trail to Bow Hut, have reopened, the trail where the deadly slide occurred remains closed.

Parks Canada says safety teams remain at the scene and are working with a geotechnical engineer, Canada Task Force One, Canada Task Force Two and partners with the Calgary Police Service.

The Icefields Parkway is open, but drivers should be aware of intermittent closures near the incident.

Poor weather, including heavy rain and snow, is also affecting travel in the area.

A media availability is planned for sometime on Friday.