WestJet cyberattack remains unresolved one week in, but operations unaffected

Passengers are seen in the WestJet check-in area at Pearson International Airport, in Toronto, Saturday, June 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

WestJet says a cyberattack that began last week remains unresolved, as questions linger about the nature and fallout of the breach.

The country’s second-largest airline says it is working to assess whether sensitive data or customers’ personal information was compromised after hackers accessed its internal systems.

An online advisory says the attack, which was detected late last week, has not affected operations but that some customers may run into “intermittent interruptions or errors” on WestJet’s website and app.

Spokesman Josh Yeats says investigations in collaboration with law enforcement are ongoing, but the company has not specified the type of the incident, such as a malware or ransomware attack.

The breach at the Alberta-based airline arrived just ahead of foreign leaders, who gathered last weekend for the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alta., though no direct link to the event has been identified.

Airlines and airports have become increasingly popular prey for hackers, as their troves of personal and financial data and global reach make for tempting targets.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2025.

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press