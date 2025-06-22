‘Return immediately to the negotiating table’: Mark Carney on Iran strikes

In the aftermath of U.S. strikes on Iran Saturday night, Prime Minister Mark Carney has called for parties to “return immediately to the negotiating table,” and for de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East.

“Iran’s nuclear programme is a grave threat to international security, and Canada has been consistently clear that Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon,” he wrote in a post to X Sunday morning. “While U.S. military action taken last night was designed to alleviate that threat, the situation in the Middle East remains highly volatile. Stability in the region is a priority.”

Iran’s nuclear programme is a grave threat to international security, and Canada has been consistently clear that Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon.



While U.S. military action taken last night was designed to alleviate that threat, the situation in the… — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) June 22, 2025

In a post seconds later, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand reminded Canadians currently in the Middle East to register with Global Affairs Canada for “country-specific information, including available travel options.”

Anand said she and Carney are receiving regular briefings on new developments and are “ensuring that all necessary resources are available in support of Canada’s work to protect our citizens.”

Canada has been consistent and clear that Iran must not possess nuclear weapons as they are a threat to international security.



Canada continues to support all efforts aimed at de-escalation, protecting civilian lives, and restoring stability through diplomacy. We urge parties… https://t.co/HhS6loVtRS — Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) June 22, 2025

This is a developing story. More details to come.