Convicted killer, 62, arrested after escape from Quebec prison

Richard Plourde, 62, as seen in a handout. (CSC)

A convicted killer who escaped from a prison in Quebec’s Laurentians region has been arrested by police.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) said Richard Plourde, 62, was apprehend by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) at around 3:40 p.m. Monday Plourde was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder.

The corrections agency announced Monday morning that the inmate was missing from the minimum security unit during the Sunday evening head count at around 11 p.m. at the Archambault Institution, about 55 kilometres north of Montreal. A warrant had been issued for his arrest.

CSC said it is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape.