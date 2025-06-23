Driver with multiple mattresses balanced on top of vehicle charged in Paris, Ont.

Multiple mattresses were balanced on top of a vehicle in Paris, Ont. on June 23, 2025. (Courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police)

Ontario Provincial Police are urging drivers ‘not to sleep’ on safety after a driver was caught with multiple unsecured mattresses stacked on top of their vehicle.

The driver was stopped on Rest Acres Road in Paris on Monday.

Police said the mattresses were balanced precariously on the roof while a passenger inside the vehicle tried to hold them in place. No other method was used to try to secure the cargo.

“Folks, your hands aren’t cargo straps. Secure your load properly — or you might just end up losing sleep over the fine,” the post from Constable Jonathan Bueckert read.

The driver was charged with transporting an unsecured load.