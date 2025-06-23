Manitoba to lift wildfire state of emergency

Trees burned by wildfires in northern Manitoba are shown during a helicopter tour in the surrounding area of Flin Flon, Man., on Thursday, June 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Deal-Pool

Manitoba’s state of emergency that was put in place due to the wildfire situation has been lifted.

Premier Wab Kinew announced Monday the order is no longer in place, as many of the supports and services that were granted under the emergency don’t need that power to continue anymore.

“We’re still providing these services, but we are able to deliver them using the normal channels of government,” said Kinew.

The Manitoba government declared the state of emergency on May 28 as a number of communities were evacuated due to wildfires burning throughout the province.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Lisa Naylor said even though the order has been lifted, the wildfire situation is still serious.

“We’re still asking everyone to do their part to continue to help Manitobans,” said Naylor.

As of Sunday, there were 23 wildfires burning in Manitoba and seven were considered out of control.

Twelve communities are still under evacuation orders, but around 9,000 people have been able to return home.

Naylor said the need for hotel rooms has stabilized and people can travel to Manitoba.

“At the same time, stay cautious depending on where you are going in the province. We have active wildfires throughout the province, there are still parks that are closed, there are still fire bans.”

Even though the state of emergency has been lifted, the province said any local states of emergency and evacuation orders remain in effect until the communities deem it is safe to return.

Flin Flon residents cautiously optimistic about return

Flin Flon is preparing for evacuees to return to the community. The city announced last week the evacuation order is expected to end at 9 a.m. on June 25.

“There are a lot of people who are very anxious to go back and I know some of them are staging and ready to go back early in the morning. Others will leave that day and get there later,” said Flin Flon Mayor George Fontaine.

He said it will be some time before services are back up and running. Residents are told to bring at least two weeks of groceries with them to allow time for the grocery store to reopen.

Noelle Drimmie was one of the residents forced to leave after wildfires surrounded the city. She said she is cautiously optimistic about returning home.

She is worried about having all the supplies she needs for her family, which includes her two young kids. She also wonders about hospital resources in the area.

Drimmie knows her house is okay, but is prepared for an emotional experience.

“I think that’s going to be really hard for us, even on the drive up, watching the forest that we once knew not be there,” said Drimmie.

“But I know we have a really great team and they’re going to do everything they can to keep us safe.”

She said her family has never experienced something like this and there have been good and bad days throughout the entire evacuation process.

“Trying to explain it to our kids, what’s happening in sort of calm and concrete terms. But again, not having a timeline for so long…trying to stay distracted, trying to maintain a sense of normalcy and routine, all while watching all the devastation happen back home.”

Fontaine said he knows people have been through a lot. As they return home, he is asking for patience and understanding.

“Be kind to each other because everybody’s had enough. Hopefully we don’t have any frayed tempers and that sort of thing and we can just manage in as peaceful a way as we exited,” said Fontaine.