Carney says he and Trump talked de-escalation after U.S. strikes on Iran

Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed Monday he spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump on the ongoing wars in the Middle East.

“We focused on de-escalating the conflict in the Middle East, our shared commitment to a stronger NATO at this week’s summit, and the progress in the ongoing trade negotiations between our countries,” Carney wrote in a social media post on X.

The talk follows the U.S. strikes on Iran Saturday night.

Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform Sunday “monumental damage” was done to the three nuclear sites in Iran that were targeted. Trump also said Saturday on Truth Social that any retaliation by Iran would be met with “force far greater than what was witnessed tonight.”

In response to the strikes, Carney in an X post Sunday called on all parties to “return immediately to the negotiating table and reach a diplomatic solution to end this crisis.”

“As G7 leaders agreed in Kananaskis, the resolution of the Iranian crisis should lead to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza,” Carney wrote.

The U.S. strikes come after Israel targeted Iranian nuclear and military sites on June 13, prompting Iran to retaliate with its own aerial attacks. Israel and Iran have been in an ongoing war since.