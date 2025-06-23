Missing 6-year-old in northern Alberta found dead

A 6-year-old who disappeared from his home in Cold Lake Sunday has been found dead, according to Alberta RCMP.

Police put out a notice about the missing boy just before 8 p.m. Sunday stating he was last seen at his home on Rocky Way around 5 p.m.

After midnight, RCMP released an update stating the boy was found dead.

It says the death is not considered suspicious and it won’t be releasing the cause out of respect for the family.

RCMP offered its condolences to the boy’s loved ones in a news release.