St. John’s, N.L., streets won’t be named for people, to avoid problematic legacies

A street sign is shown in St. John's, N.L., on Monday June 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie

ST. JOHN’S — Newfoundland and Labrador’s capital city will no longer name new streets and city buildings after individual people.

St. John’s, N.L., city councillor Ron Ellsworth says naming streets and buildings after people comes with a host of risks, including political polarization and uneven representation of different demographics.

He said it also comes with the risk of naming a street or building after someone whose legacy later gets tarnished.

However, Ellsworth says the city will still consider applications to use surnames on streets or buildings.

He says the city is open to feedback to improve its policies.

Ellsworth presented a motion to adopt the new naming policy at a council meeting last week and it passed unanimously.

