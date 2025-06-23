Yukon wildfires growing rapidly due to weather as Dawson switches to backup power

The Yukon provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa on July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Firefighters in Yukon say the wildfire that has put about 100 homes on evacuation alert near Dawson has grown rapidly due to recent weather conditions, more than doubling its size reported a day ago.

An update from the territory’s Emergency Coordination Centre says the Quebec Creek fire is now measured at 34 square kilometres based on satellite data, up from the 15 square kilometres figure reported Saturday.

The blaze is now 10 kilometres away from Upper West Dawson, and a Facebook post by Yukon Protective Services says direct action on the blaze is “difficult” due to the fire’s intensity.

Nearby, the Mount Leotta fire threatening the Henderson Corner-Dempster Cutoff area has grown during the same period from nine square kilometres to 17 square kilometres in size, and structure protection crews have been deployed both there and at Quebec Creek.

About 80 homes in the area remain on evacuation alert due to the Mount Leotta blaze, with smoke “highly visible” in Dawson and smoky conditions expected to continue into next week.

The Mount Leotta wildfire has led to the power lines supplying Dawson to be de-energized, and the city is now running on diesel backup and some houses in the area may be without power.

The local airport remains operational, but the territory’s government warns that larger planes may not be able to land due to smoke-induced visibility.

The fires have also led to a number of disruptions on local highways, with the North Klondike Highway closed from Henderson Corner to the Tintina Trench lookout and piloted vehicle shuttles operating while conditions allow.

The Top of the World Highway remains open, but motorists are asked to expect possible closures and reopenings due to the Quebec Creek fire.

“RVs are being asked to remain on the Dawson side of the river when the Top of the World highway is closed,” the latest Yukon wildfire update says. “This helps reduce pressure on the George Black Ferry and West Dawson.

“We recommend making use of the multiple campgrounds in and around Dawson City during this time.”

Yukon Protective Services says eight initial-attack crews and a large airtanker have arrived from the BC Wildfire Service to combat the blazes, and most firefighting personnel who left the territory to help other jurisdictions have returned.

Environment Canada says an early season heat event remains over vast stretches of Yukon with temperatures pushing into the high 20s, while possible thunderstorms are in the forecast in Dawson for the next two days.

There are currently about 60 active wildfires burning in the territory, and more than 40 new blazes have been triggered by lightning since June 16.

The Yukon government has also put in place a level-three fire restriction across most of the territory, with the only open fires allowed outdoors being those in fire pits and other containers.

Residents are being asked to avoid building fires in windy conditions and to keep water nearby while ensuring all flames are extinguished before leaving.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2025.

Chuck Chiang, The Canadian Press