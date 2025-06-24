Former patients of Manitoba plastic surgeon speak out

A Manitoba plastic surgeon has been suspended following multiple patient complaints. CTV’s Daniel Halmarson has more.

Former patients of a Winnipeg plastic surgeon are speaking out after he was suspended earlier this year for professional misconduct.

Dr. Manfred Ziesmann was suspended for six weeks in late March following a disciplinary hearing with a College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba (CPSM) panel.

The charges came after complaints from three patients regarding post-operative complications and other issues related to surgical procedures.

The panel found Dr. Ziesmann, who was initially certified in 1987, displayed “a lack of knowledge, skill and judgment in practicing medicine” and breached a number of standards of practice in all three cases.

The report noted Ziesmann had a total of six complaints against him prior to the suspension, was ordered to complete communications training in 2020 following a separate investigation, and had a malpractice suit decided against him in 2023.

The 2023 judgment involves former patient Melanie Drain, who filed a lawsuit in December 2018 alleging Ziesmann was negligent following her 2010 breast reduction surgery.

According to court documents, she began to “experience further health issues, including fibromyalgia and myofascial pain.” She said she suspected the drain broke off during a follow-up appointment, but Ziesmann did not investigate her concerns.

Her statement of claim said another physician referred her for an MRI, and “there appeared to be a foreign body in her left breast.” A subsequent surgery in 2016 removed a “two-inch section of surgical drainage tube.”

“It confirmed something that I thought all along,” Drain recently told CTV News.

In his statement of defence, Ziesmann denied the allegations, saying “all steps taken and things done by him” in regard to Drain’s care were done in accordance with “approved and reasonable practices.”

Ultimately, Manitoba Court of King’s Bench Justice Brenda Keyser sided with Drain and ordered Ziesmann to pay Drain the amount of $55,000 and costs.

“Personally, I was happy to know I was validated.” Drain said, adding it did not seem like it was enough of a penalty for what she went through. “He got to go back to work the next day and carry on as usual.”

Drain filed a complaint with the CPSM in 2017 over the incident and said Ziesmann was ordered to take a note-taking course as a result, something Drain said she also feels is insufficient.

In total, there are 12 claims against Dr. Ziesmann that involved patient experiences and care.

Drain’s claim was founded, eight claims were dismissed or deemed abandoned, and three were filed in 2024 and are still pending.

Another patient of Ziesmann’s, Melanie Curtis (formerly Ellie), filed a lawsuit in 1999 alleging the doctor was responsible for post-operative complications she experienced after a breast reduction surgery.

According to the statement of claim, Curtis suffered severe scarring and disfigurement from the procedure.

“They were so different in shape and in size… it was ridiculous.” Curtis told CTV News, alleging her areola fell off at one appointment.

Ziesmann defends against claims

In his statement of defence, Ziesmann alleges he disclosed all risks associated with breast reduction surgery and said Curtis consented to the procedure following the discussion.

Curtis said she abandoned the lawsuit because she couldn’t afford to pursue the claim any further.

However, she said she wasn’t surprised to learn other patients of Ziesmann have experienced similar issues.

“The details are alike, I mean, you could just exchange our names in a lot of cases,” she said after reading the 2025 disciplinary report.

Dr. Ziesmann’s lawyer declined an interview request and told CTV News in an email that they will not comment on any specific patient or allegation made by a patient “other than to say that all surgeries carry with them risks of many types of complications, and that it would be premature and perhaps erroneous to come to any conclusion about any patient complaint without a full and complete understanding of all of the facts and medical issues involved.”

Coming forward with a complaint ‘takes courage’: advocate

Katharina Kovacs Burns, board chair for Patients for Patient Safety Canada, said it takes courage to come forward with a complaint against a physician or surgeon.

“Patients need to be [aware] that filing a complaint doesn’t mean they’re going to be jeopardizing their care,” Kovacs Burns said, adding patients have rights and should exercise them throughout the medical procedure.

She urged patients to ask questions, ensure they fully understand the risks, and bring along a friend or family member to advocate if necessary, but not hesitate to file a complaint if they feel they are not getting answers about their care.

“Usually, people don’t file a complaint until after they’ve been ignored or something else has happened to them.”

In an email, a spokesperson from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba told CTV News it “has a responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone who seeks medical care within the province and we can take that very seriously.”

The spokesperson said one of the college’s core functions is to monitor the conduct and competence of registrants.

“Generally, CPSM’s initial response in addressing errors in care is to mandate education and remediation, when appropriate. If a physician does not improve their practice, the matter is referred to disciplinary measures. Disciplinary actions for care-related issues usually follow a progressive approach ranging from reprimands, fines, and suspension up to and including cancellation of licensure,” the spokesperson wrote.

The spokesperson added the college encourages all patients to come forward with concerns about physicians so that this information can be used to enhance the care provided by physicians or, if necessary, apply appropriate disciplinary measures.