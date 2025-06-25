57 Albertans suffer salmonella infection from recalled salami

Alberta has suffered the majority of salmonella cases connected with a recall of salami. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Fifty-seven of 72 salmonella cases are within our province.

Ontario has 14 and Manitoba has one.

In a release issued Tuesday, the Public Health Agency of Canada said seven cases have resulted in hospitalization.

It did not specify in which province(s) the hospitalizations occurred.

No one has died.

The Public Health Agency of Canada previously recalled Rea brand Genoa Salami Sweet (lots 5035 226 and 5049 226), Rea brand Genoa Salami Hot (lots 5020 228 and 5035 228) and Bona brand Mild Genova Salami (lot 5035 226).

It advised not to “consume, use, sell, serve or distribute” the meat, which made its way to grocery stores and specialty markets before the food recall was issued.

It also advised the meat “may have been used in prepared products like sandwiches or sold at deli counters,” as it also made its way to restaurants, cafés, delis and butcher shops before the food recall was issued.

The previous release was issued June 11.

People started getting sick “between mid-April and mid-June 2025,″ the Public Health Agency of Canada said, and “more recent illnesses may continue to be reported.”

Symptoms of salmonellosis develop six to 72 hours after eating products infected with the bacteria and can include chills, fever, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting and stomach cramps.

Most people will recover on their own, but a serious illness may require treatment at a hospital or lead to long-lasting health effects or death.

An outbreak investigation is ongoing.

Updates and additional information can be found online.

With files from Adrienne Lee