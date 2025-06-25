72 sick after eating salami linked to salmonella outbreak: PHAC

The Public Health Agency of Canada issued an updated notice about illnesses linked to Rea brand Genoa Salami Sweet, Rea brand Genoa Salami Hot and Bona brand Mild Genova Salami. Labels from the products are seen in this June 10, 2025, composite of handout images. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canadian Food Inspection Agency

TORONTO — Seventy-two people have fallen ill after eating salami recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

The Public Health Agency of Canada released an updated notice Wednesday on an outbreak of salmonella infections linked to Rea brand Genoa Salami Sweet, Rea brand Genoa Salami Hot and Bona brand Mild Genova Salami.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled the products in Ontario, Alberta and Manitoba on June 10.

Of those infected, 57 were in Alberta, 14 in Ontario and one in Manitoba.

Seven people have been hospitalized since the recall was issued.

The federal health agency said most people fell ill between mid-April and mid-June after eating salami in prepared sandwiches or bought from deli counters.

They recommend checking for the following product codes: 5035 226, 5049 226, 5020 228, 5035 228 and 5035 226.

Salmonella is a food-borne bacterial illness that can spread several days or weeks after a person is infected, even if they don’t have symptoms.

It can result in severe and potentially deadly infections, particularly for children, pregnant people, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, cramps and diarrhea.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2025.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press