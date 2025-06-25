Collision between train and commercial vehicle in northern Ontario

Railroad crossing on Highway 560 north of Ostrom in northern Ontario. August 2024 (Google)

A collision between a train and a commercial vehicle at a rail crossing on Highway 560 south of Gogama in northern Ontario closed the road Wednesday morning.

“There are no injuries or derailment,” Ontario Provincial Police said in a social media post at 8:40 a.m.

“A train stop order is in place.”

The highway -- which is halfway between Sudbury and Timmins -- is closed between Highway 144 and Highway 560A.

There are no injuries or estimated time of reopening, OPP Const. Michelle Simard told CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca in an email shortly before 10 a.m.

“The officers are still investigating,” Simard said.

