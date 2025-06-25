Decathlon closing 5 stores in the Greater Toronto Area

French sporting goods retailer Decathlon will be closing five of its stores in the Greater Toronto Area this summer.

Decathlon Canada said it is “evolving” its retail strategy in the region and as result will be “reimagining” its retail strategy in the GTA.

“The retail landscape is changing with consumers valuing variety across online and in-store formats. We are adapting our approach in key markets to deliver great value, quality gear and inspire more Canadians to enjoy the wonders of sport,” the company said in a news release.

“Most immediately this includes changes to our store presence in the GTA.”

The affected locations are in Brampton, Burlington, Markham, Scarborough, and Vaughan. The final closing date for the affected stores is still to be determined, said Decathlon Canada.

The company indicated it is “considering a return to brick-and-mortar stores with a smaller footprint in the GTA.”

“We are staying agile in our retail strategy, considering our options for quicker, more efficient service that meet our customers where they are with the products they love,” it said, adding that this includes its recently launched same-day shipping service.

“We are exploring wholesale opportunities with new partners while continuing to serve customers online and through 15 retail locations in Alberta, Ontario, Nova Scotia, Quebec and British Columbia.”

Decathlon Canada said it would support employees affected by the closures, and would consider all employees who want to apply for open positions in other markets.

The world’s largest sporting goods retailer, Decathlon has more than 1,800 stores in 79 countries and regions.