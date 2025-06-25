Good Samaritan has their car stolen after stopping to help accident victim on Hwy. 17

A passerby who stopped to help after seeing a crash on Highway 17 in northern Ontario had their vehicle stolen by the driver of the crashed vehicle.

It later emerged that the southern Ontario driver was not only already on probation, they charged items using the victim’s credit card that was in the stolen vehicle.

The incident took place at 4 a.m. June 20 on Highway 17 in the Sables-Spanish Rivers Township.

“The complainant reported that they came across a single vehicle rollover collision,” Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Wednesday.

Southern Ontario suspect

“When the passerby stopped to offer their help, their vehicle was stolen by the driver involved in the collision. As a result of the investigation, police located the stolen vehicle at a parking lot in McKerrow and the driver was arrested.”

The 23-year-old from Scarborough was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, illegal use of a credit card, possession of property obtained by crime more than $5,000, two counts of violating probation, failing to report an accident and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

The accused appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice bail court on June 20 and remains in custody.