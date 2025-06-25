‘It was intense’: Heatwave relief in sight this week for Canadians

A heat dome over southern Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes has public health officials urging residents to take precautions. John Vennavally-Rao explains.

Some relief is in sight for millions of Canadians after three days of intense heat that saw Toronto experience its hottest day in nine years. The high for many cities in eastern Canada is forecast to be below 30 C on Wednesday, though the humidex will still be in the low 30s.

Looking back on the heat wave that began on Sunday and saw the humidex reach 46.7 C in Toronto, David Philips says what made it particularly notable was the unseasonably cool May and June that preceded it. The senior climatologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada says before Sunday, Toronto had just a single day above 30 C this year, which is unusual.

“And so that really is very late coming,” said Philips, emphasizing the danger posed by the sudden onset of extreme heat. “It was intense. It was late coming. And also, (it) wasn’t just a one-day wonder.”

The Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services has seen an increase in heat-related calls. Jason Dippel told CTV News that heat exhaustion and heat stroke are serious concerns, as they can be life-threatening.

Dippel urged extra caution for vulnerable groups.

“Younger individuals, those experiencing chronic illness, you’ve got the elderly, all more susceptible to heat exhaustion or heat stroke,” said Dippel.

The intense heat has made daily life challenging for many. A woman in Toronto described the conditions as “definitely not great.”

“It’s hard to be outside and I can’t imagine what it’s like for people that don’t have (air conditioning) at home,” she said.

Residents of a Toronto condo building experienced this difficulty firsthand when their central air conditioning broke down just as temperatures began to climb on Sunday. One resident, who wished not to be identified, purchased a fan but described the conditions in their unit as “unliveable.”

“I couldn’t sleep properly because in my bedroom since it’s facing the sun in the morning, it’s like over 30 degrees just inside the bedroom,” they told CTV News.

The lack of air conditioning in many Ontario schools, particularly older buildings, has also become a point of contention. Some parents have opted to keep their children home, prioritizing their health and comfort over classroom attendance.

Erica Phipps of the Canadian Partnership for Children’s Health and Environment spoek with CTV News, highlighting the risks extreme heat poses to children, including its impact on cognitive function. She argued the current heat wave underscores how ill-equipped educational facilities are for a changing climate.

“It used to be that maybe schools could get away without that infrastructure (air conditioning), but that is no longer the case,” said Phipps.

Earlier this year, Phipps’s group, along with 40 other organizations, advocated for a maximum indoor school temperature of 26 C to protect children. She also suggested immediate measures such as window coverings and fans.

“Scientists are finding that extreme heat, or even prolonged elevated temperatures, affect brain function,” she said. “They affect memory and cognition, and can also contribute to other issues that kids may be struggling with, irritability and frustration.”