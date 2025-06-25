Manitoba senior loses $2M in crypto scam

Former Canadian prime minister Sir Robert Borden, top, is featured on a one hundred dollar note under a one dollar coin, or loonie, in an arranged photograph in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. *** SECOND SENTENCE HERE***. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg

The Manitoba Securities Commission (MSC) has issued a warning after a local senior lost their $2 million in life savings to a crypto scam.

According to the MSC, the scam involved a fraudulent and unregistered business called Fargo Investor.

The government agency said others may have invested in or been approached by Fargo Investor and encourages them to get in touch with the MSC investigations team.

In a news release, market and surveillance investigator Tyler Ritchie said MSC is seeing a rise in investment scams targeting seniors, especially with artificial intelligence.

“After you sign up, someone will call and pressure you to invest around $300, then show you bogus profits to build your trust,” he said.

“These ruthless scammers could spend years trying to drain someone’s bank account—so it’s important to learn and practice fraud detection skills to better protect yourself and your money online.”

MSC urges Manitobans to look closely at advertisements for signs of falsehood, including spelling mistakes, inconsistencies and celebrity-endorsed investment opportunities.

Before investing, always check if the firm or broker is registered on AreTheyRegistered.ca. If they aren’t registered, this means they are unqualified and you should call 1-855-FRAUD-MB or email complaintsmsc@gov.mb.ca.