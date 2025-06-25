‘More than happy’: former N.L. premier donates land to protect rare species

A rare stretch of forest on Newfoundland’s Avalon Peninsula is now permanently protected, thanks to a land donation from former premier Danny Williams and his family.

The 185-acre property, located just north of Mount Carmel-Mitchells Brook-St. Catherines, has been added to the Nature Conservancy of Canada’s (NCC) Salmonier River Nature Reserve. The gift brings the size of the reserve to nearly 1,200 acres and comes as the NCC marks its 10th year working in the region.

The land contains critical habitats for several globally rare lichens, including boreal felt lichen, a species which the NCC listed as “special concern” under the federal Species at Risk Act. Blue felt lichen and frosted glass-whiskers lichen, also listed as “special concern,” were found nearby.

“Once they (NCC) explained what they had found and how they wanted to further study and protect this rare lichen, I found their excitement infectious,” Williams said in a statement. “I was more than happy to give them more permanent access.”

Williams, who served as premier between 2003 and 2010, has experience supporting environmental causes. In 2005, he signed a resolution along with then-Rhode Island Gov. Donald L. Carcieri, calling for common strategies for the resolution of regional environmental issues.

“I am also a strong believer in climate change and believe we have a collective responsibly to do what we can to protect the future of our planet,” he said. “I have been very blessed in my life, and I am quite pleased to be able to contribute in any way I can.”

The Salmonier River Nature Reserve lies within the Avalon Forest Ecoregion, which the NCC says is characterized by “frequent waves of fog that collect over low-lying, sheltered bogs,” which create a unique habitat for lichens. The area is also home to several at-risk species, including the red crossbill (listed as “threatened”), olive-sided flycatcher (special concern), along with the little brown myotis and northern long-eared bat, both of which the NCC lists as “endangered.”

Piers Evans, NCC’s program director for Newfoundland and Labrador, said Williams’ contribution will help “protect species that are globally rare,” as well as one of the province’s most ecologically unique landscapes.

“Working with landowners like Danny to explore the biodiversity of this area continues to reinforce our belief that it is an area deserving of protection,” Evans said.

Federal Environment and Climate Change Minister Julie Dabrusin says partnerships like this are critical in the face of biodiversity loss and climate change.

“By protecting nature today, we are building a more resilient and sustainable future for generations to come,” she said in a statement.

Scott Reid, N.L. minister of environment and climate change, echoed Dabrusin’s sentiment, saying the donation complements the province’s own efforts to preserve ecological reserves in the Avalon region and support “the conservation of rare lichens.”

The donated land includes forest and wetlands, both of which the NCC says play a role in climate resilience by preventing flooding, filtering water, and capturing carbon.

The NCC says there are still opportunities to conserve additional land in the Salmonier River Valley and is encouraging other landowners to come forward.

“Together, we can all be part of the solution,” the organization said.