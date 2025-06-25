Nationwide Rogers network outage resolved

The Rogers Communications logo is pictured at the company's headquarters in Toronto. (The Canadian Press/Aaron Vincent Elkaim)

Rogers’ network disruption has been resolved, according to a spokesperson from the company.

Earlier this morning, third-party website Downdetector.ca recorded more than 8,100 reported issues, which began at around 11 a.m. EDT.

The affected services included mobile phone lines and mobile internet, customer reports suggested. Some impacted customers may need to restart their devices, the spokesperson said.

Rogers customers specifically reported SIM card errors on their phones, which was confirmed as an issue by RogerHelps, the company’s official helpline on X.

Fido, owned by Rogers, also experienced an outage. According to Downdetector, of the 1,678 customers who experienced issues, 58 per cent were reporting that there is no mobile signal.