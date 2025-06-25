Pilot injured after small plane flipped over at Guelph Airpark

An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured in this file image. (Filo Photo/Ontario Provincial Police | Photo Credit: Bobb Barratt)

A pilot has been taken to hospital after a plane flipped over on the runway at Guelph Airpark.

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police were called to the runway in Guelph Eramosa Township on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m.

They were told an overturned airplane was sitting on the runway.

Investigators said early indications suggest the plane flipped over as the pilot of a small plane was landing.

Witnesses rushed in to help and got the pilot out of the plane and tipped the plane back onto its wheels.

The pilot was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Transport Canada, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre are investigating.