Prince Edward returns to P.E.I. as Canadians question the monarchy’s role

Marie Sarrouh says Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh's visit to Prince Edward Island is to mark the 150th anniversary of P.E.I.'s regiment.

For the first time in a decade, Prince Edward is back in Prince Edward Island.

The Duke of Edinburgh is in the province this week to mark 150 years of the PEI Regiment, along with his continued ties to the troops which he serves as their colonel-in-chief. But on the streets of Charlottetown, reactions to the royal visit - and to the monarchy - are mixed.

“You know it’s always nice when they come and show they respect the province,” said Brayden MacEwen.

Mira Matheson echoed the sentiment.

“I think it’s going to draw in a lot of attention to Charlottetown and I think that’s going to be good for us.”

But not everyone agrees.

“I’m not in favour of the monarchy at all ... I would be happy for it to go away,” said Arlene Bourque.

Visiting from Halifax, Elaine Whalen and Cathy Mombourquette say there are more interesting members of the royal family.

“If it was Prince William, I might be more excited about it,” Mombourquette said.

Last month, King Charles III — Edward’s oldest brother — delivered the speech from the throne in Ottawa, a symbolic moment with a message that Canada will not be the 51st state.

An Ipsos poll released in May found 66 per cent of Canadians still view the monarchy as useful, because it helps distinguish the country from the U.S.

Royal experts say support has grown for these visits as the country’s nearest neighbour levels threats.

“(They) remind Donald Trump and everybody around the world that Canada is a sovereign state,” said CTV Royal Commentator Afua Hagan.

Edward’s itinerary on the Island includes a forum with representatives from all four Atlantic provinces, a visit with Abegweit First Nation and events with local youth. The trip wraps with a regimental ball and parade through Charlottetown on Saturday.

After that, the Duke of Edinburgh heads to Toronto and Ottawa for Canada Day.