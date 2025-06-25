Quebec senator appears to faint during Senate C-5 debate

Independent senator Patrick Brazeau is receiving medical attention after appearing to faint in the Senate Wednesday afternoon.

Independent senator Patrick Brazeau is receiving medical attention after appearing to faint in the Senate Wednesday afternoon, suspending debate.

Brazeau stood up from his seat to speak on the controversial Bill C-5 when he was heard saying “Oh sh**t,” and collapsed sideways on the floor.

Other senators and staff were seen rushing to Brazeau’s seat. Speaker Raymonde Gagné then suspended proceedings for about 20 minutes.

The Senate confirmed he is being examined by paramedics and seems to be recovering.

Indigenous and environmental groups have opposed Prime Minister Mark Carney’s major projects bill, which would allow Ottawa to fast-track project permits, saying it does not respect charter rights.

The Liberals and Conservatives pushed the bill through the House of Commons with a pre-study from the Senate.

