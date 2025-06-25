Suspected animal attack seriously injures young girl in Quadeville, Ont.

Police tape near Letterkenny Road in Quadeville, Ont. where residents say a young girl was found with serious injuries on June 24, 2025. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)

Ontario Provincial Police suspect an animal attack left a young child with potentially life-threatening injuries in the Ottawa Valley earlier this week.

Officers responded to reports that a child had been found at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday along Quadeville Road in Quadeville, southwest of Barry’s Bay in the Township of Brundell, Lyndoch and Raglan.

“The child was transported to hospital and later to a regional trauma centre and is recovering from the injuries,” police said in a media release Wednesday morning.

“While investigators suspect this to have been an animal attack, further testing and analysis is required.”

Parents in the Quadeville area being urged to keep their children indoors or under close supervision, as a precaution.

The ambulance service Ornge said in an email to CTV News Ottawa that it transported a child patient to CHEO with critical injuries “relating to reports of an animal attack.”

The OPP initially said Tuesday that a child suffered serious injuries for unknown reasons, and an investigation was underway.

“Though this appears to be an isolated incident, investigators are still working to determine the cause of the child’s injuries,” OPP East Region said in a post to X Tuesday afternoon..

There have been no other reported incidents in the area, said OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson in an email.

Community stunned as rumours circulate

OPP issued a separate alert about a missing eight-year-old girl on Monday evening who was last seen at a local grocery store in Quadeville.

The child was later found, police said in a post on X at 12:25 a.m. Tuesday. Dickson wouldn’t say whether the injured girl was the same girl reported missing.

“We are not confirming any other details regarding the child who was injured,” Dickson said in an email to CTV News Ottawa.

“As you will understand, Quadeville is a tiny community and releasing anything would/could provide to identify a victim and that person’s privacy is a top priority for the OPP.”

Locals say the young girl is well-known in the community, prompting questions and online speculation over what caused her injuries.

Some who spoke to CTV News Ottawa say she was found during the night near a former sawmill off Letterkenny Road in a heavily forested area. Police tape surrounds the scene as of Tuesday evening.

Quadeville The sign for Quadeville, Ont. where police tape has been set up. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)

Resident Jacques Bourbeau says the incident has had a traumatic impact on the community.

“It was a shock to everybody and everyone is very concerned, very upset and they’re asking lots of questions over what the heck happened,” Bourbeau said.

Bourbeau says the rural village of about 50 to 75 residents is used to seeing children play in the streets with little fear of wildlife interactions. He adds he’s surprised to hear an animal attack is being considered.

“I have a friend who’s a trapper and he said he hasn’t seen a bear around here in the last couple of years. He said no evidence of coyotes or wolves, so if there was an animal attack, it would be very unusual,” he said.

Some residents told CTV News that OPP officers were in the area asking locals whether they had made any animal sightings or noticed suspicious individuals in the community.

The Brudenell, Lyndoch & Raglan Fire Department said in a post on Facebook that “in light of the recent events” in the community, it would not be participating in Canada Day celebrations next week.

“Out of respect for the family, community & our firefighters mental health, we hope you understand,” the fire department said.

As of Tuesday evening, police have not released any additional details on the cause of the girl’s injuries or her condition.

Residents are asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 if you see anything related. In a life-threatening emergency, call 911.

With files from CTV News Ottawa’s Shaun Vardon