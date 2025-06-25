Wildfire in central Yukon prompts evacuation alert for properties around Ethel Lake

The Yukon provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Yukon government has issued an evacuation alert for the area around Ethel Lake due to a nearby wildfire that is burning out of control.

It says an evacuation order may be issued if the eight-square-kilometre Francis Plateau fire directly threatens people or property.

The fire is burning northeast of Ethel Lake Road in an area of central Yukon, east of Stewart Crossing.

The territory says the blaze was first reported Saturday and showed “extreme fire behaviour” on Sunday as it moved downhill toward the lake.

It says the current conditions are less severe but the wildfire remains active.

The Francis Plateau fire is among about 80 fires actively burning across the territory and is one of nine so-called fires of note.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2025.