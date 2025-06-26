2005 disappearance of B.C. man in Halifax still unsolved 20 years later

Richmond, B.C. resident Shen Chiu "Andy" Tsou went missing during a trip to Halifax in June 2005. (Handout)

Twenty years later, police are still trying to find out what happened to a British Columbia man who disappeared while visiting Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police says Shen Chiu “Andy” Tsou was last seen in the city on June 26, 2005.

According to police, the Richmond, B.C., resident knew people in Halifax and elsewhere in Nova Scotia. He had been staying at the casino hotel and other private homes before he disappeared.

Police say Tsou, who was 29 at the time, had booked a room at the casino hotel for the night of June 26, but he never arrived.

His wife reported him missing to police on June 30.

Police say Tsou was driving a 2005 white Pontiac Grand Prix. Neither Tsou nor the car have ever been found.

“It is never too late to come forward and the smallest piece of information may be just what is needed to progress the investigation,” said Halifax Regional Police in a news release Thursday.

Tsou’s disappearance is part of the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Anyone with information about Tsou’s disappearance is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or the rewards program at 1-888-710-9090.

Callers to the rewards program must provide their name and contact information and may be called to testify to court.

