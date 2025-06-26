6 still in hospital, 2 months after attack on Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu festival

People gather for a candlelight march for victims of the Lapu Lapu Day attack during a vigil in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, May 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

VANCOUVER — Police say six victims remain in hospital two months after the attack on Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Day street festival that killed 11 people.

Vancouver police say in an email response that one child victim who had been in hospital until recently has now been released and is recovering at home.

Police say they cannot provide specific details about the victims’ injuries or medical status.

Police had said on June 5 that seven people were hospitalized, with one in serious condition.

Suspect Adam Kai-Ji Lo is facing multiple counts of second-degree murder over the April 26 attack at the festival held by Vancouver’s Filipino community, in which an SUV sped through a crowd.

The family of Zoe Timogtimog say he’s among those still in hospital, but on Tuesday he was able to stand up at Surrey Memorial Hospital where he’s being treated.

“As advised by his Ortho surgeon, he will be able to bear weight on his right leg 100 per cent and on the left 50 per cent,” the family said in an update on a GoFundMe page on Wednesday. “He is able to stand while using one crutch on his left.

“We are looking forward to him being transferred to a physical rehab facility where he will be able to focus on gaining strength in his legs and start to learn how to walk again in the next couple of weeks.”

The fundraising page says the Filipino international student’s injuries included a broken right ankle, dislocated left ankle, broken bones in his upper and lower left leg, a cracked pelvis, broken ribs and a bruised lung.

This report by Chuck Chiang, The Canadian Press, was first published June 26, 2025.