A year after bloody underwater Montreal beach attack, park assures safety

The Parc Jean-Drapeau Society (SPJD) announced that it would delay opening the Jean-Dore Beach due to a mechanical issue.

Parc Jean-Drapeau management says it has worked hard to ensure that swimmers at Montreal’s Jean-Doré beach are as safe from fish bites and other underwater traumas as possible.

On June 26, 2024, eight-year-old Max Mandl was pulled from the water, covered in blood after being bitten by what is believed to be a muskellunge or “muskie” fish.

The ordeal was a rare one, the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau (SPJD) said.

“The incident that occurred in 2024 remains an isolated event: no incident of this nature has been recorded at Jean-Doré beach since it opened 35 years ago,” a spokesperson said.

Regardless, the SPJD launched an investigation and took measures to reduce the risk of similar events.

Eight-year-old Max Mandl was bit by something while swimming at Jean-Dore Beach in Montreal on June 26, 2024.

Staff “thoroughly inspected the area” and could not find anything that explained how the creature entered the manmade lake.

“DNA sampling was carried out in the summer of 2024 by Génome Québec. No traces of species matching the descriptions of the injuries were detected,” the SPJD said.

In addition, the SPJD tightened the grates in the water conduit that link the Olympic Basin to the lake to “limit as far as possible the movement of aquatic fauna between these two bodies of water.”

Max’s father, George Mandl, said his son is doing well and the physical wounds have mostly healed, but that he is scarred mentally and emotionally from getting bitten.

“He has always been a confident kid, and I do think this shook some of that,” said George. “He is still happy to swim in a pool, but is now more hesitant to swim in natural bodies of water, and he specifically said he will never swim at that beach again.”

George said that when they went swimming on the day, his son asked if it was safe after feeling algae in the water.

“My response was, ‘Of course. They wouldn’t let people swim here if it weren’t,’” said George. “So he has now learned what all kids eventually learn about their parents - we don’t know everything! I just wish I had a couple more years of him thinking that.”

The park said that the presence of aquatic life in water is “completely natural.”

“This type of cohabitation is an integral part of the natural environments we are responsible for preserving while ensuring a safe and pleasant environment for users,” the park said. “The SPJD remains attentive to this ecological reality, while remaining vigilant.”

The Mandl men said they will return to the city, but may not wade into the water anytime soon.

“We love Montreal and hope to return sooner than later,” said George. “Just not to that beach while muskies are still in the water… which they most certainly are."

Delayed opening

The beach was due to open last weekend, but a mechanical issue that is preventing safe swimming conditions delayed the opening.

The SPJD could not give a timeline as to when it could open.

“Jean-Doré beach will open slightly later than expected,” the park said. “As a preventive measure, the beach remains temporarily closed until we can ensure a safe, enjoyable, and high-quality experience that meets our standards.”

It adds that teams are in place to resolve the situation and open the beach.