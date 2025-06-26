Bodies of three people missing after Airmedic helicopter crash in Quebec recovered

An Airmedic medical transport aircraft on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, in Saint-Hubert. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

The search for three people who were unaccounted for after a medical transport helicopter crashed on Quebec’s North Shore came to an end late Wednesday night after police divers located their bodies in a lake.

Montreal-area company Airmedic says Quebec’s provincial police have found the bodies of its two missing crew members, along with a patient, in Lake Watshishou, located 1,000 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

“This confirmation has deeply moved our team,” Airmedic said in a statement at around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

“A time of remembrance begins for the Airmedic family. We will take the time to pay tribute to them and honour their commitment. They lost their lives while attempting a rescue—a gesture that reflects their passion, their vision, and the meaning they gave to their profession.”

The crew was performing a medical transport when it crashed last Friday.

Rescue crews found one survivor — a male crew member — the day of the crash with non-life-threatening injuries.

The company said the coroner’s office will share the identity of the victims once their families give consent to do so.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has opened an investigation into the crash.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2025.