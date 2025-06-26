Calgary CTrain driver charged in collision involving 11-year-old pedestrian

Emergency crews are seen at the Banff Trail Station on Thursday, April 17, 2025, after a child was hit by a CTrain.

A Calgary CTrain driver is facing charges after the train he was operating hit an 11-year-old pedestrian.

The collision happened at the Banff Trail Station on Thursday, April 17 at 8:15 a.m.

Police say the CTrain hit the youth while travelling north into the station.

He was crossing in a marked crosswalk at the time and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Gordon Steve Ferdinands, 60, is charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 3.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.