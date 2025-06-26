Canada brings seven citizens out of Israel, West Bank as most find their own way out

Travelers line up to check in for a flight following the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

OTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada says it brought just seven Canadians out of Israel and the West Bank to Jordan on buses offered Wednesday.

Ottawa started offering evacuations from both regions later than some of its allies, and has taken note of low uptick from Canadians.

A chartered flight from Jordan left Tuesday for Athens with Canadians filling just 95 of the 265 seats Ottawa had arranged.

Consular officials continue to be stationed at countries bordering Iran, where Canada has no diplomatic presence, to help people find commercial routes home.

The department says it is aware of 800 Canadians leaving Israel, Iran and the West Bank combined since Israel and Iran started exchanging missile strikes on June 13.

Both countries have agreed to a ceasefire, which has allowed commercial flights to resume at the Tel Aviv airport.

Ottawa says its Emergency Watch and Response Centre has answered more than 6,000 calls and messages from Canadians, and says all requesting assistance to leave have received information on available departure options.

As of Wednesday, there are just under 6,000 Canadians who have registered with Global Affairs Canada as being in Israel, with 5,500 in Iran and nearly 450 in either the West Bank or Gaza.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2025

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press