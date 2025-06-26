9-year-old girl among those killed in Calgary house fire

Two people were killed in an early morning Calgary house fire in the community of Taradale.
Emergency crews arrived in the 100 block of Taralake Way N.E. Thursday at 1:15 a.m.
Police say one person, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Five others were assessed by paramedics.
EMS transported a child to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition, while a youth and an adult were taken in serious but stable non-life-threatening condition.
Two adults were uninjured.
Police issued an update later in the morning saying another of the victims – a nine-year-old girl – had since died.
Though the Calgary Police Service’s arson unit was called in to investigate the blaze, investigators don’t believe it was criminal in nature.