Injured bear cub recovering after gunshot wound to the face, neck

An 18-month-old black bear is recovering at a rehabilitation centre in Sprucedale after it was found with a serious jaw injury caused by a gunshot. X-rays confirmed that the bullet fractured the lower left mandible, dislodged two molars, and left fragments in the cub’s face and neck.

On June 8, the baby was taken to the Bear With Us Centre by the Ministry of Natural Resources staff in the district of Sault Ste. Marie.

“The cub was small,” said Mike McIntosh from the Bear With Us Centre. “After several days to allow the cub to settle in, we sedated and ear tagged the bear for identification.”

Dr. Sherri Cox from the National Wildlife Centre was brought in to assess the baby’s injuries. During the examination, the team discovered the infected wound on the bear’s jaw.

Although this baby is old enough to survive on its own in the wild, rehabilitation staff say the infection must be treated, and the roots of the missing teeth will need to be removed to prevent long-term pain and further infection.

Once all of the surgeries go to plan, the cub can be safely released into the wild.

For now, the cub remains in the hands of wildlife staff prepared to nurture the baby back to good health.