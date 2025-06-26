P.E.I. investigating two cases of measles in province

P.E.I. is reporting two cases of measles. (Source: Government of P.E.I.)

The Prince Edward Island Chief Public Health Office is investigating two cases of measles in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people in the province.

The province says there are multiple public exposure sites, including:

R&A (RaceTrac) Service Station, 9967 Route 6, Stanley Bridge (June 21 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.)

Charlottetown Bible Chapel, 35 Lincolnwood Drive (June 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

HomeSense at 1-202 Buchanan Drive in Charlottetown (June 22 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.)

Morell Co-op at 7590 St. Peters Road in Morell (June 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Adams Chiropractic at 100 Capital Drive in Charlottetown (June 23 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

Princess Auto at 15 Saint Dunstan Street in Charlottetown (June 23 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.)

Ultramar gas station at 11303 St. Peters Road in Scotchfort (June 23 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

West Jet flight 3540 from Kamloops to Calgary (departed at 5:50 a.m. on June 25)

West Jet flight 630 from Calgary to Charlottetown (left at 8:50 a.m. and landed at 4 p.m. on June 25)

Charlottetown Airport (June 25 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

Anyone who was at those exposure sites at the specified times and is immunocompromised, pregnant and unprotected against measles, or under the age of one is asked to contact the Chief Public Health Office to arrange post-exposure treatment.

The office can be reached at outbreak@Ihis.org or at 1-800-958-6400.

“Measles is a highly contagious viral infection that spreads through the air and close contact, such as breathing, coughing, or sneezing,” a news release from the province reads. “It can cause a serious illness that may require admission to a hospital. Vaccination against measles is close to 100% effective in preventing measles.”

Measles symptoms include:

fever

cought

runny nose

watery eyes

a red rash that begins behind the ears and on the face

Anyone who was at an exposure site who develops symptoms is asked to consult a health-care provider, avoid contact with other people and wear a mask in public.

Nova Scotia reported its first measles case of the year last month. New Brunswick had 50 cases in the fall of 2024.

For more P.E.I. news, visit our dedicated provincial page.