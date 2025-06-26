Quebec premier offers condolences after all victims recovered from helicopter crash

Lake Watshishou is seen in an image from Google Satellite View.

MONTREAL -- Quebec’s premier offered his condolences on Thursday to the victims of an air ambulance crash on Quebec’s North Shore that killed three crew members and a patient.

In a post on the X platform, Francois Legault thanked Quebec provincial police and members of the Canadian Armed Forces who had searched for the victims.

“I also have a special thought for the entire Airmedic team,” the premier said about the Montreal-area air ambulance company whose helicopter crashed on Friday with five people aboard. The crew were performing a medical transport when the aircraft went down in a remote area north of Natashquan, about 1,000 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

One crew member survived the crash with non-critical injuries and the body of another was found Monday evening.

Mes condoléances aux familles et aux proches des quatre victimes ayant perdu la vie après l’écrasement d’un hélicoptère dans le lac Watshishou. J’ai également une pensée particulière pour toute l’équipe d’Airmedic.



Merci à la @sureteduquebec et @ForcesCanada pour leur travail de… — François Legault (@francoislegault) June 26, 2025

Late Wednesday, Airmedic confirmed that the two missing crew members and the patient had been found in Lake Watshishou by provincial police divers, who had also located the downed helicopter. “This confirmation has deeply moved our team,” Airmedic said in a statement.

“We will take the time to pay tribute to them and honour their commitment. They lost their lives while attempting a rescue -- a gesture that reflects their passion, their vision, and the meaning they gave to their profession.”

Airmedic also offered condolences to the patient who perished in the crash.

The coroner’s office said Thursday it was working to officially confirm the identities of the four dead.

The crash and the search for the victims led to an outpouring of condolences and support from other first responders and air ambulance teams across the country.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has opened an investigation into the crash.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2025.

By Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press