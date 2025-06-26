What does Canada Day mean to you? Are you feeling more patriotic this year? We want to hear from you

July 1 marks Canada Day and this year the annual celebration comes with a surge of patriotism.

U.S. President Donald Trump has sparked a trade war and questioned Canada’s sovereignty, and Canadians have responded by waving their red-and-white flags, buying Canadian and avoiding U.S. companies and travel.

In an interview with The Canadian Press last February, Stewart Prest, political science lecturer at the University of British Columbia, said there is a shift in Canadians pushing against U.S. threats and coming together.

“There is a saying that politics ends at the water’s edge — that there’s a sense of a need to pull together and represent the country with the united front,” he said. “We have seen any number of examples of that now.”

With files from The Canadian Press