With Canada Day approaching, one survey asks how proud Canadians feel

A child waves the Maple Leaf flag during Canada Day celebrations at LeBreton Flats in Ottawa, on Friday, July 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

With Canada Day approaching, a new survey has found that most people feel proud to be Canadian.

The survey , published Friday by the Angus Reid Institute, shows that 79 per cent of respondents expressed some level of pride in being Canadian. A plurality, or 43 per cent, said they were “very proud” to be Canadian, 21 per cent said they were “proud” and 15 per cent were “somewhat proud.”

Ontario and Atlantic Canada showed the most pride in being Canadian, with around 50 per cent of respondents saying they are “very proud.”

While most people in all regions surveyed expressed some level of pride in being Canadian, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Quebec had the largest proportion of respondents who said they were either “not very proud” or “not proud at all.”

Twenty-eight per cent of people in Alberta said they were “not very proud” or “not proud at all” in being Canadian, compared to 23 per cent in Saskatchewan and 22 per cent in Quebec.

Canadians might have rediscovered their pride this year following economic attacks from U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, the survey notes.

Methodology

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from June 20 to 23, 2025, among a randomized sample of 1,619 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum. The sample was weighted to be representative of adults nationwide according to region, gender, age, household income, and education, based on the Canadian census. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- two percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding. The survey was self-commissioned and paid for by ARI. Detailed tables are found at the end of this release.