Canadian extradited to Las Vegas over alleged mail fraud scheme

The U.S. Department of Justice logo is seen on a podium before a press conference, May 6, 2025, at the Justice Department in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)

A Canadian man has been extradited to the United States over alleged schemes involving what U.S. officials call fake prize notices and victims described as “elderly and vulnerable.”

In a notice published Thursday, the U.S. Department of Justice and Postal Inspection Service announced that Albertan Patrick Fraser, 44, was transferred to American law enforcement earlier this month, following his arrest roughly two years earlier by Canadian officials.

Fraser is accused of having “conspired with others to operate fraud schemes through which he mailed fraudulent prize notifications to individuals in the United States and in other countries.”

The letters, the release says, told recipients they were entitled to a large cash prize, sometimes of more than US$1 million, which they could receive if they first paid a small fee.

“The (U.S.) Justice Department is committed to prosecuting and pursuing those who perpetrate fraud schemes targeting America’s seniors,” said U.S. Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate in the release. “I thank Canada for assisting in extraditing this individual to face charges here in the United States.”

The U.S. release identifies Canada’s Department of Justice and the Vancouver Police Department as contributing to the investigation.

Fraser faces charges of conspiracy and mail fraud and a nine-count indictment, with each count carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, upon conviction.

None of the charges have been tested in court, and the release acknowledges that “all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Fraser is now in U.S. detention, awaiting trial in an American federal court in Las Vegas.