Controversial legislation to fast-track major projects, Bill C-5, becomes law

OTTAWA — The Liberal government’s controversial major projects bill became law Thursday -- legislation Indigenous leaders have warned could lead to widespread protests and legal challenges if Ottawa doesn’t respect their rights and title.

Bill C-5 gives Ottawa the power to fast-track projects meant to boost the national economy by side-stepping environmental protections and other legislation.

An initial draft of the bill gave Ottawa the ability to sidestep the Indian Act, but that law was removed from the bill before its passage.

The politically charged legislation has angered Indigenous and environmental groups, who criticize the government for rushing to grant itself sweeping new powers to speed up development.

Several Indigenous leaders called on MPs and senators to slow the bill’s passage to give Indigenous communities more time to suggest amendments and review the legislation with their lawyers.

A handful of senators attempted to persuade their colleagues to further strengthen protections for Indigenous Peoples in the legislation but their efforts failed.

Sen. Paul Prosper, who is Mi’kmaq, proposed an amendment to ensure projects cannot be approved without the explicit free, prior and informed consent of affected communities, but it failed to pass.

“We are appointed so that we are outside of the pressures of the electoral cycle and able to stand on principle against poorly drafted legislation,” Prosper said in a speech on the Senate floor.

“I cringe when I hear people say that we need to back away from amendments, lest it turn public opinion against us,” Prosper added as he read quotes from Indigenous leaders about their opposition to the legislation.

He said the country is quickly becoming a “country of extremes,” and that the ability for moderate social discourse is “gone.”

“When I came out against the rushed nature of this bill, and spoke about the need to amend or even delay its passage, the racist vitriol and threats my office experienced was so intense, staff asked for permission to not pick up unknown phone calls,” Prosper said.

“That isn’t right, and it isn’t acceptable.”

The legislation was introduced in the upper chamber on Wednesday after the bill was fast-tracked through the House of Commons. The Senate passed the bill Thursday, and it received royal assent that same day, becoming law.

Sen. Leo Housakos, who serves as the Opposition Leader in the Senate, said Canada is going through an “existential crisis” during his final speech before the bill’s passage, referencing the unsteady trading relationship with the United States under President Donald Trump.

“Those of us that believe there has to be rigid environmental balances in this country are going to have to put a little bit of water in our wine. Those of us that believe that we need to unleash resources in this country at any expense, will have to put a little bit of water in our wine and come to compromises that work, but fundamentally, to create wealth, to create prosperity,” Housakos said.

“When the going gets tough, Canadians get going. We come together, we find solutions. We work hard.”

Atiya Jaffar of 350 Canada said in a media statement the bill provides nothing more than “unchecked power” to cabinet to speed up projects that bulldoze through the environment, democracy and the rights of Indigenous Peoples without meaningful consultation or public input.

“Canada cannot build a just and sustainable future by steamrolling over the foundations of accountability and Indigenous consent. We will hold the government accountable every step of the way,” Jaffar said.

While the bill has seen fierce opposition, other development-friendly groups have expressed support for the speed at which the bill has been passed and the potential for the projects it can produce.

Matthew Holmes, the executive vice-president and chief of public policy for the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, commended Parliamentarians in a media statement for passing the bill in a quick fashion.

Holmes said the bill has the potential to unleash the Canadian economy and streamline internal trade to get big projects built.

“At the same time as we move forward with this positive development, we remind and call on the government to ensure that these powers are used responsibly and in full compliance with the rights of Indigenous communities and with environmental standards,” Holmes said.

“Large projects get done in partnership, and -- when done right -- will bring national interest dividends for generations to come.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2025